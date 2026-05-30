TT race organisers have confirmed Saturday’s postponed Supertstock race one will take place later in the week.
Nevertheless, the schedule for Sunday (May 31) remains as originally planned with the Mountain Road due to close at 11am and the rest of the course at 12.30pm.
The six-lap Superbike TT will then take place at 1.30pm with roads set to open no later than 6.30pm.
The lap has become a popular fixture of the TT fortnight, giving riders the chance to experience the famous Mountain Course in a controlled convoy setting.
Schedule: Sunday, May 31
11am Mountain Road closes
12.30pm Rest of Mountain Course closes
1.30pm Superbike TT (six laps)
Roads will open no later than 6.30pm