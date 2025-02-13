Port Erin Commissioners are set to receive £15,000 from the developer of newly planned apartments in the town.
Jason Roberts, the clerk at the commissioners, said he had received a section 13 agreement from property developers Tevir Properties regarding the 38-apartment development on the former Ocean Castle Hotel site on Port Erin Promenade.
This gives the local authority control over any open space or a ‘commuted sum’ if it’s not provided.
The board will receive £15,000 ‘in lieu’ of public open space, whilst central government will receive £442,168 instead of ‘affordable housing’.
The government has previously said that the development will provide residential accommodation in line with the Island Plan’s ambition to improve housing provisions.