Port Erin festival of beach and sea takes place at weekend

Port Erin is holding its annual beach and sea festival this Saturday and Sunday on the promenade.

Large crowds are expected down south where Manx Wildlife Trust’s marine life ‘mega tanks’ return for another year, as well as activities such as races, dog shows, crafts, open water swimming and sand castle competitions.

There will also be a firework display courtesy of Haven Homes and live music performed at the stage on the beach.

The event will see road closures across both days on the lower Port Erin promenade.

On Saturday the road closures will be strictly enforced, with the promenade shut to traffic from 8am until 10pm.