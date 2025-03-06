Port Erin and Port St Mary RNLI lifeboat stations are searching for a volunteer to take on the role of Lifeboat Management Group Chair, helping to coordinate operations across both locations.
The role involves providing local leadership, holding regular meetings, and liaising with key stakeholders to ensure smooth running of the stations.
No maritime experience is required, making this an opportunity for someone with strong communication and leadership skills to contribute to the vital lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Both stations, staffed by volunteers, operate 24/7 to respond to emergencies at sea.
The deadline for applications is March 30, 2025.
For more details or to apply, visit the RNLI website and search for reference V19150.