Port Erin RNLI has a new lifeboat.
The new addition, which is an Atlantic 85 class, will replace the station’s existing lifeboat, ‘Muriel and Leslie’, as she reaches the end of her operational life after 19 years.
The Atlantic 85, with a top speed of 35 knots from two 115hp engines, is known for its relative speed, manoeuvrability, agility and versatility compared to other classes in the RNLI fleet, resulting in some dramatic rescues since it was first launched 20 years ago.
The new boat will be named ‘Neil Crowe’ after Mr Crowe who died in 2024 after a short illness.
Neil was an active member of the Isle of Man Yacht Club, which in turn led to his involvement with the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust and the RNLI.
Neil provided guidance to Ann Ritchie in setting up trust and was also a founding trustee.
The trustees of the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust, who have funded five lifeboats across the island to date, are naming this latest charitable gift in Neil’s memory in recognition of his service to the trust and support of the RNLI.
A naming ceremony will take place at Port Erin Breakwater on Saturday, July 12 at high tide, which coincides with Port Erin Beach Festival.
Port Erin RNLI lifeboat operations manager Lewis Ridgeway said: ‘We are extremely grateful to the trustees of the Gough Ritchie Trust for this generous donation.’
During her service, the Muriel and Leslie was launched 107 times, coming to the aid of 86 people, saving four lives.
Without donations, legacies and the support of people and organisations like the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust, RNLI crews wouldn’t be able to carry on the lifesaving service.
Approximately six out of every 10 lifeboat launches are possible thanks to the generosity of supporters leaving the RNLI a gift in their will, visit RNLI.org/legacy for further details.