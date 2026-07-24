Port St Mary Commissioners says it will be writing to a local landowner after concerns were raised to the board about overgrown sycamore trees in the village.
The local authority believes that the issue on Primrose Terrace could affect visitors as well as the residents in the area.
The commissioner’s agreed that there was also a risk of a landslip if the trees weren’t dealt with properly.
Commissioner Laurence Vaughan-Williams told the board that there used to be seats in the area – but because of the overgrown nature of the sycamores it’s not possible to install these anymore.
He added that the residents feel ‘very strongly’ about the issue.
Chair Jean Teare said if the landowner decides not to do anything about it, and the Department of Infrastructure don’t believe it’s dangerous, then there’s nothing else the board can do.
Also on the agenda at the latest Port St Mary Commissioners board meeting was a discussion about Chapel Beach and the potential to bring a mobile ice cream van to the lower beach.
Commissioner David Scott told the board that a van currently operates in Gansey, but he said the provider is ‘keen’ to move it to the village.
He added that it might be ‘prudent’ to check with the local authority’s works staff and Clerk Hayley Kinvig agreed to facilitate a meeting to see if it could go ahead.
The commissioners also agreed to look into the Bindweed issue in The Broughs. Mr Gelling said the plants in the area are being ‘suffocated’ by the invasive weed and would like to see it removed.
The clerk said she would ask the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture to send an officer to the area to see what can be done.