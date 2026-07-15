‘Harmony – A New Way of Looking at our World’ by HM King Charles III, Tony Juniper & Ian Skelly - Pbk, William Collins, £12.99
In honour of the Lord of Mann’s visit to the Isle of Man this week, here is reminder that he has a wide range of interests.
A guide to what we have lost in the modern world, why we have lost it and how easily it is to rediscover. Harmony is a blueprint for a more balanced, sustainable world.
Long before the phrase climate change was a universal catchphrase, the then Prince of Wales was studying the impact of industrialisation on the environment.
Now in this fascinating cross-discipline work, he calls upon his years of research and explores the way in which mankind must work to restore the delicate balance with nature.
'Harmony', draws upon a variety of elements from our modern world, and discusses how areas as diverse as architecture, farming, medicine have each abandoned the classical balances with nature that existed in pre-industrial times. Now a major TV documentary ‘Finding Harmony’.
‘When the Revolution Comes: A Story About Capitalism’ by Chris Smalls - Hbk, Penguin, £20
The book Jeff Bezos does not want you to read, which is why you should.
An exposé of life lived in the laboratory of capitalism and a terrifying depiction of what it’s like to be an Amazon worker.
This is the true story of Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who sparked a global labour movement by demanding workplace safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After leading a walkout over the lack of protections, he was fired and blacklisted.
Undeterred, he rallied a scrappy group of Staten Island workers, overcoming immense odds to form Amazon's first trade union in the United States.
Documented in this book, Smalls’s victory inspired a new generation of organisers at companies like Starbucks and Apple.
The memoir exposes the realities of the working class and highlights the power of community in fighting corporate power.