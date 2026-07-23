An island contractor has been appointed to deliver a new wastewater treatment system at Peel Breakwater as part of a Department of Infrastructure improvement scheme.
Douglas-based Drainage & Groundwork Contractors Limited (DGC) has been awarded the contract to modernise the drainage serving the breakwater kiosk and public conveniences.
The project will see a package treatment plant, grease separator and soakaway installed, allowing wastewater to be treated on site to modern environmental standards.
Work is scheduled to begin on August 10 and is expected to run until October 19, with some lower-impact works continuing for a short period afterwards.
To allow the scheme to be carried out safely, parking restrictions will be introduced adjacent to the kiosk and along the north wall of the breakwater, subject to final approval of a Temporary Traffic Regulation Notice.
DGC said the work has been timed to coincide with the limited period each year when conditions on the exposed marine structure are suitable for construction.
The company has contacted affected business owners and the RNLI and says it is working directly with them to minimise disruption.
Despite the works, the kiosk will remain open throughout the project and public toilet facilities, including disabled access, will continue to be available.
Access along the breakwater will also be maintained for pedestrians, the fishing community, harbour deliveries and the RNLI.
Peel Breakwater, completed in 1896, is one of the island's oldest harbour structures.
Originally built as a timber-piled Abernethy breakwater before being encased in stone and concrete, parts of its original Victorian timber are believed to remain hidden within the structure.
DGC said initial trial pits may expose some of that historic timber for the first time in more than a century before the main works begin.
Visitors are being encouraged to walk or cycle to the breakwater where possible during the project to help reduce congestion while parking restrictions are in place.