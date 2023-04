The official production capacity, which they are building up to at their winery in Port St Mary is around 800 bottles a month. They do a range of eight different wines: three reds four whites and a rose. The grape juice for each wine comes from exactly where you might expect the best grapes for that particular wine to be grown. The juice for the Cabernet Shiraz, for example, comes from Australia; the Pinot Grigio juice from Italy, and the juice for the white Burgundy from France.