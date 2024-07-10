A new inspection shows Isle of Man Prison has made encouraging progress, but one major issue still looms large over the facility.
The facility in Jurby was recently re-visited by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons to check in on progress made since an inspection in 2023 which identified a number of shortcomings.
This year’s review has seen that 'reasonable' or 'good' progress had been made on ten of the 14 recommendations.
But the inspection report barely mentions the problems of overcrowding, one of the biggest issues facing the prison.
At the beginning of the report, the chief inspector says there were 132 prisoners at the time of the inspection in May with the prison’s capacity standing at 141.
Since the inspection, a total of 11 people have been jailed as part of Operation Nightjar, although some were already on remand, which will add further pressure.
Indeed, the prison population increase has largely been due to drug crimes with those involved in drug-related crime now accounting for a third of those behind bars on the island.
In May, Deputy Governor Martin Phillips revealed prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentences could be housed in 24 single occupancy portable buildings to give ‘breathing space’ on the main wings at the prison.
It is understood the installation of the portable cabins is almost complete and the Department of Home Affairs is due to provide an update.
In March, Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson told fellow MHKS early release for some inmates has been considered in a bid to deal with a "significant increase" in the prison population over the last year.
Despite the strain on the prison population, the latest inspection report has shown significant progress from last year when inspectors identified more than a dozen shortcomings.
Good progress was made regarding the care for those at risk of suicide and self-harm as well as 'promising' initiatives in place to strengthen family ties.
There was also good progress on improving public protection by strengthening the management of offenders in custody and after release. Addressing offending behaviour has also been boosted with a psychology team onsite and work programmes.
The report says: ‘Overall, this was a positive and promising review. The governor, managers and staff should be congratulated on what they have achieved so far in addressing the concerns raised at our last full inspection.
‘More attention is now needed to introduce security procedures that are proportionate and implement plans for vocational training to link with employment opportunities in the island, fulfilling the clear potential of this small prison to help prisoners not to reoffend.’
However 'insufficient' or 'no meaningful' progress had been made in relation to four of the recommendations.
HMIP says security procedures are still 'disproportionate' with the excessive strip-searching of prisoners and 'unnecessarily intrusive and restrictive' holding conditions for male prisoners.
In the prison’s action plan, monthly security team meetings are being introduced while security training has also been implemented.
Inmates are still subject to 30-minute observation in cells even if not deemed at risk, and constant video monitoring for the first 24 hours, as well as being kept locked up excessively in their early days at the prison.
The prison’s action plan says a custody care plan is being developed but it has been delayed due to the high prison population levels while first night risk assessments are to be introduced.
Concerns were also raised over a lack of progress regarding education and work training to prepare prisoners for release. The action plan shows the prison is looking to employ a lecturer in trade skills and create a workshop training area.
The report also said there had been no meaningful progress in promoting equality and diversity but the action plan says training is ‘ready to be delivered’ and the policy is being reviewed.
Responding to the report, Governor Leroy Bonnick said: ‘The report talks about how far we’ve come and the improvements we’ve made. We’ve tackled at least 70% of the areas suggested in the original report.
‘Some progress in areas, such as governance, public protection activities, going out to work, education and such like has been made. Overall, they were pleased with the progress.
‘My thanks go out to the management, staff and prisoners who have played a great part in getting us where we need to be today.’