Post early due to strike, urges Post Office
Subscribe newsletter
Isle of Man Post Office is urging customers to post early in light of upcoming UK postal strike action.
This comes following news that a further 19 dates of planned strikes have been announced by the CWU who represent the majority of Royal Mail’s postal workers, with three of these being ‘all out’ strike action across the Royal Mail network.
The strike dates are as follows, but subject to change upon formal notification from Royal Mail:
October: 13th, 20th and 25th
November: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th 23rd and 24th
December: 1st and 2nd
It’s expected that Royal Mail will continue to accept mail sent on the day of any action, meaning outbound mail will be dispatched as planned. However the delivery of items will be subject to delay and there will be a suspension on time guarantee services.
IOMPO and its postal workers are not involved in this dispute and all deliveries it undertakes for other delivery partners will not be affected and will continue as normal.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |