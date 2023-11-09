Customers are reminded to familiarise themselves with items that are restricted in quantity for safe travel through the post, particularly when it comes to sending Christmas presents to loved ones. For example, customers can send items to the UK of up to four bottles of perfume in one package at 150ml each. Furthermore, they can send two toiletry aerosols up to 500ml within one parcel. Four bottles of nail varnish up to 30ml are allowed per parcel. All must be correctly packaged.