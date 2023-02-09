The Isle of Man Post Office says it experienced ‘reliability issues’ with its airmail services this week.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘We are aware of the recent reliability issues of the flight, which is a new type of aircraft introduced to the Royal Mail fleet.
‘In the event the dedicated mail plane is unable to operate to schedule, Royal Mail try to source a replacement aircraft to provide continuous service.
‘If a replacement aircraft is unavailable, contingencies are in place to despatch mail via sea freight or the mail is sent to the UK on the next evening’s flight.’
The reliability issues have since been rectified and normal service has resumed.