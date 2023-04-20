It’s now putting its parcel and counter collection services to tender on the government’s procurement website.
The post office in Peel held a three-month ‘cooling off’ period in which the sub postmaster could have rescinded their termination notice, but this has now passed.
It wants to have a new sub postmaster to cover postal, counter and bill payment services.
IOMPO explained that its ‘preferred outcome’ would be a single supplier who would cover both counter and parcel collection services, but consideration will be given to submissions from interested parties who could provide one or more of the services.
This opportunity is for a fixed period, until March 31, 2025, with the option to extend by one year.
Earlier this year when the sub postmaster’s termination notice was received, IOMPO ran a ‘Request for Information’ advert on the government portal seeking to understand what interest there was from existing or new businesses in the community and this will now be explored more formally through a tender exercise.
Stu Peters, chairman of IOMPO, said: ‘I would like to thank the outgoing sub postmaster for the services she has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past nine years.’
The closing date for expressing an interest in the tender is noon May 5, 2023.