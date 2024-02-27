The Isle of Man Post Office is celebrating the life and career of a renowned Manx-born singer, songwriter and producer.
Maurice Gibb, alongside his brothers Barry and Robin, sold more than 200 million albums worldwide in a career spanning over 50 years, establishing themselves as one of the most successful pop rock groups of all time, the BeeGees.
The first day cover features eight stamps and a special post mark for the first day of issue today (Thursday, February 29). This is only the second time in Isle of Man Post Office’s history that a collection has been issued on a Leap Day.
The set of eight stamps will feature images from one of the most accomplished music photographers in the world, Guido Karp.
Deemed as arguably the most famous Manx export, the BeeGees have been celebrated in previous stamp collections by the Post Office. In 2021, Sir Barry Gibb was celebrated on a new set of stamps.
But this time, it’s Maurice’s turn to be honoured.
In accordance with the families’ wishes, the stamps will support and help to raise awareness for Nordoff Robbins, a charity dedicated to investigating the impact that music therapy can have for those affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.
Maurice’s son, Adam Gibb, said: ‘My dad has always been very proud of his Manx roots and it is an honour that his life and career are now commemorated with this wonderful set of stamps. I’m sure he would be delighted with the collection and we are grateful that the collection will support Nordoff Robbins.’