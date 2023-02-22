Patients not turning up for appointments at GP practices continue to be a problem for the health service.

Hundreds don't attend.

This afternoon, Manx Care published the latest statistics.

Kensington

December 85, January 112

Palatine

December 94, January 97

Snaefell

December 66, January 65

Hailwood

December 109, January 119

Promenade

December N/A, January N/A

Finch Hill

December 119, January 131

Ramsey

December 397, January 272

Laxey/Onchan

December 82, January 89

Castletown

December 45, January 52

Southern

December 75, January 80

Ballasalla

December 34, January 42

Peel

December 112, January 92

Total

December 1218, January 1151

A Manx Care spokesman said: 'If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or contact your practice.'