Patients not turning up for appointments at GP practices continue to be a problem for the health service.
Hundreds don't attend.
This afternoon, Manx Care published the latest statistics.
Kensington
December 85, January 112
Palatine
December 94, January 97
Snaefell
December 66, January 65
Hailwood
December 109, January 119
Promenade
December N/A, January N/A
Finch Hill
December 119, January 131
Ramsey
December 397, January 272
Laxey/Onchan
December 82, January 89
Castletown
December 45, January 52
Southern
December 75, January 80
Ballasalla
December 34, January 42
Peel
December 112, January 92
Total
December 1218, January 1151
A Manx Care spokesman said: 'If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or contact your practice.'