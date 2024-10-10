The Great Laxey Mines Steam Railway has confirmed that the track will be ready for this year’s ‘Laxey Ghost Trains’.
After discovering a hole at a nearby underground culvert in early summer, the Laxey track has spent the last few weeks operating a shortened route.
However, island engineers and groundwork crews have now confirmed that repairs will be completed for the annual ghost trains to run the full track and tunnel again for this year’s Hop-tu-naa.
A spokesperson from the Great Laxey Mines Steam Railway said: ‘The team of volunteers, fuelled by gallons of tea and supported by station dog Luli, are working flat out to set up a more exciting ride than ever before.
‘Ghosts, skeletons, spiders, zombies and bats are coming from their lairs to add their magic to the backdrop of lights, animatronics and sudden surprises.’
The Ghost Trains will depart on Sunday, October 20, Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.