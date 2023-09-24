Creamery boss Findlay Macleod has praised the cooperative’s staff after it picked up three gold awards at the Global Cheese Awards.
The Global Cheese Awards has been running for over 160 years at the Frome and District Agricultural Show.
Isle of Man Creamery won three gold awards during the judging for Vintage Red Leicester, Garlic and Chive Mature Cheddar and Mature Cheddar with Cracked Peppercorn, along with Best in Category (Best Territorial cheese) for Vintage Red Leicester.
Findlay said: ‘It’s always a great honour for our cheeses to win any awards and the Global Cheese Awards are amongst the longest established and most respected in the industry. It’s great to see one of our newer products, Vintage Red Leicester, be recognised alongside two of our classic recipes. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at the Creamery that we are able to produce products of such high quality and taste.’
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber also praised the Creamery, congratulating it on the ‘tremendous accolade’.
She said: ‘These awards are a real feather in their cap and they should be very proud of their achievement.’