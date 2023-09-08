A pre-TT competitor has denied rape and indecent assault.
Robert John Woolsey, who competed in this year’s pre-TT Classic races, was granted a change to his bail conditions to allow him to return home to Northern Ireland ahead of a pre-trial review in January.
Mr Woolsey, 44, entered not guilty pleas to one charge of rape and two counts of indecent assault at a hearing on Friday.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in a portable toilet at Walpole Avenue in Douglas in or around May 26.
A 10-day trial is set to begin on March 14 next year with a pre-trial review to take place on January 12.
Deemster Graeme Cook varied his bail conditions so he could return to Northern Ireland and stay at his parents’ home in Lough Road, Tandragee, County Armagh