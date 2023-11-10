The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC, is set represent the Isle of Man at the Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday.
Mr Skelly will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in the presence of His Majesty The King, with the two minute silence beginning at 11am.
The island has also been represented at other services of remembrance across the UK.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, invited representatives from the Crown dependencies to join other guests at the opening of the 'Constituency Garden of Remembrance' at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Julie Edge MHK represented the Isle of Man at the ceremony on Monday, placing a remembrance cross in New Palace Yard.
There will be a number of services taking place throughout the island this weekend, with Saturday (November 11) being Armistice Day and Sunday (November 12) being Remembrance Sunday.