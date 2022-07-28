Price of milk to rise

Subscribe newsletter
The price of milk is to rise next week.
From August 1, a 500ml carton of milk will cost 75p. It is currently 65p.
A pint is 568ml.
The retail price of milk on the island is controlled by the Milk Price Order, which aims to give consumers a reliable supply of fresh, local cows’ milk at a reasonable price.
The MPO and milk price is set by the Isle of Man Milk Marketing Committee which includes lay members from the Office of Fair Trading, representatives of the National Farmers’ Union and is chaired by Clare Barber, MHK Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture.
This price increase applies to all liquid milk that is produced and sold on island both in-store and through a doorstep delivery service.
A one-litre carton of milk will rise from £1.15 to £1.35.
A 1.75-litre carton of milk will jump from £1.90 to £2.15.
Isle of Man Creameries managing director Findlay Macleod said: ‘We are all living and operating in unprecedented times. Significant world events have greatly impacted the costs we are facing in both the farming and manufacturing and processing elements of our business.
‘Farmers have seen the cost of producing a litre of milk rise by 60% so far this year.
‘There have been huge increases in the cost of feed, fertilizer, fuel and power and in order to cover these costs Isle of Man Creamery (the cooperative) needs to pay the farmers more for each litre of milk they produce in order for them to keep their businesses and the industry operating.
‘As a farmers’ cooperative, the dairy farmers that supply Isle of Man Creamery with milk directly benefit from any price increases on our products.
‘In addition to the increased costs for farmers, the processing of milk is also increasing in cost from packaging, power and fuel to staffing costs. These combined additional costs have resulted in the need for a review of the MPO to help keep the dairy industry on the island viable and ensure a trusted and safe local milk and dairy supply.
‘This small increase to the cost of milk will help all local milk suppliers and the wider dairy industry navigate these extremely trying times.
‘Isle of Man Creamery would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support for fresh, Manx, “grass-fed” milk and dairy produce of the highest quality.’
