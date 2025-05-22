Meat and cheese brought in from Europe has been seized at the Manx Border in a bid to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease.
Around 5kg of the illegally imported products were seized from two people arriving in Douglas on Thursday, having travelled from Europe in a campervan.
It is the first seizure at Douglas port since the Isle of Man introduced new rules banning the personal import of these products from EU countries, to protect Manx farms from foot-and-mouth disease.
More than 4kg of cooked meats, including a quantity of serrano ham, and 11 packets of cheese (totalling 0.8kg) were confiscated by Customs and Immigration officers on behalf of the Isle of Man Government.
The import restrictions, introduced earlier this year in line with UK regulations, aim to protect Manx farms following recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in several European countries.
They make it illegal to bring common items such as sandwiches, cured meats and cheese from EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries for personal use.
Media IoM understands no further action is being taken against the two people and they have 60 days to appeal before the products are disposed of.
Dr Amy Beckett, the Isle of Man’s Chief Veterinary Officer, said: ‘There are currently no foot-and-mouth cases in the British Isles and we’re acting to keep it that way.’
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber added: ‘These enhanced restrictions are a crucial step in protecting our vital agricultural industry.
‘I urge livestock keepers to exercise the utmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow strict biosecurity measures, and report any suspicions to us immediately.’
To raise awareness about the restrictions in place, electronic posters are being displayed at the airport while large banners are displayed at Heysham and Liverpool ports, with the same going up at Belfast and Dublin.
Radio adverts are also being broadcast to raise awareness about foot and mouth but, at Tynwald this week, says there are no further measures at this stage.
When asked if there any plans to put in any infection control mats ahead of the TT as an extra layer of protection Mrs Barber said there wasn’t as the virus had not arrived in the UK.
She said: ‘The immediate risk of foot and mouth disease reaching the Isle of Man remains low. The main risk arises from imported animals or the importation of infected food, both of which are subject to restrictions.
‘Foot and Mouth Disease is currently in Eastern Europe, and we don't have direct boats or flights from those countries affected. Consequently, we do not intend to introduce disinfection mats at our ports at this time.
‘There comes a limit, I think, as to what is reasonable or achievable, short of closing our borders to everyone permanently.’
Members of the public are reminded that it is illegal to bring meat or dairy products into the Isle of Man from the EU — even if purchased duty-free or carried as personal food items.