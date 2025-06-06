City council bosses have defended a decision to create a contractor’s compound on part of Willaston playing fields.
Residents have launched a community campaign against plans for the compound, saying it will have a ‘massive impact’ on them, and children will be deprived of an area to play in.
Work is already well under way on a £40m refurbishment programme for more than 700 family homes in Willaston.
As part of the next phase of the project, a new contractor’s site compound will, subject to planning approval, be situated on a section of recreational land off Ballanard Road and Barrule Road.
It will be used for the storage of materials, skips and large construction machinery.
Douglas City Council said the location had been chosen to minimise disruption to residents and reduce construction traffic through residential streets.
It pointed out that while the compound will temporarily occupy part of the playing field, a substantial area of open space will remain accessible to the public and pedestrian pathways will stay open throughout.
The compound will only operate during normal working hours and noise is expected to be minimal. The local authority said it will continue to liaise with residents about the proposals.
A spokesperson said: ‘This refurbishment initiative is more than a construction project - it is an essential investment in the future of Willaston and the surrounding community.
‘It’s about improving the quality of lives for more than 700 families by addressing long-standing structural issues, modernising homes to a standard expected to last for at least the next 30 years and reducing tenants’ energy bills.
‘While some disruption is unavoidable, the temporary use of part of a green space is a proportionate and necessary step in delivering a once-in-a-generation upgrade to the Island’s largest public sector housing estate.
‘This initiative has already had a transformative effect across much of Willaston and the new compound will help maintain that momentum safely and efficiently.’
Welcoming recent feedback from local residents, the council has reiterated that this is a temporary installation for the remainder of the project, expected to be five years.
Upon completion of the works, the area will be fully reinstated as public green space.
The area is already well served by a number of green spaces including the central Willaston green space and children’s play park, both accessible via the new active travel path, and suitable for walkers and bicycles.
‘We will continue to engage with residents to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns addressed,’ a spokesperson continued.
The local authority has insisted that no trees will be removed to accommodate the compound. However, the decision has been taken to remove some trees due to recent storm damage.
It said consultations with DEFA will be ongoing in relation to the protection of any species or habitats on the site.