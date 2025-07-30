The Dean of Peel Cathedral has expressed his deep disappointment after receiving anonymous hate messages and discovering that a Palestinian flag flown at half-mast outside the cathedral was stolen earlier this week.
The Very Revd Nigel Godfrey, Dean of the Cathedral Isle of Man, had raised the Palestinian flag outside the building on Derby Road, Peel, as an act of mourning and a display of solidarity with civilians killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The flag was supposedly taken on Tuesday evening.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Dean Godfrey said: ‘It’s very disappointing, really, because it’s a statement about how we are treating people in other parts of the world.
‘And just as we kind of ignored the situation of the Jews during the Second World War and prior to it, I feel we’re ignoring the plight of the Palestinians.’
The conflict in Gaza has created what many international observers describe as one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.
As of July 29, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health reported more than 60,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict began, with at least 147 deaths directly linked to starvation.
The United Nations Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has warned that parts of Gaza are now facing famine-like conditions, particularly among children and pregnant women.
Dean Godfrey said the decision to fly the flag was an act of solidarity with those suffering ‘unimaginable hardship’.
‘I could do a number of things,’ he said when asked whether he would consider replacing the stolen flag. ‘I could put another kind of flag up at half-mast. Yes, absolutely, I’ll see what happens... I’ll keep my options open. Why not?’
Since the flag was taken, Dean Godfrey has also received a number of anonymous hate messages, both online and via phone calls.
‘Some of it’s anonymous, so... it goes with the job. So yeah, that’s the reality.
‘So it’s okay, I can handle it,’ he said. ‘It’s not the first time it’s happened. No, not the first time at all.’
The incident has sparked debate on social media, with some criticising the flag’s presence and others defending the Cathedral’s actions.
Phillip Matthews, Chair of the Isle of Man Amnesty International Group, said on Facebook: ‘The Palestinian flag was raised at Peel Cathedral two days ago and has been flying there until Tuesday when it was stolen.
‘There are some on the island who really don’t understand what they are supporting and what it is they find offensive.
‘A man of God prevented from doing what his religion preaches?
‘ We thank him for publicly showing solidarity with a people who are suffering the most horrific and unimaginable crimes against humanity.’
Despite the controversy, Dean Godfrey said the Cathedral’s work continues.
‘We continue to do a revamp, and it progresses.
‘We hope to get moved to the next stage of development in the next few weeks, which is really finishing off the interior of the Cathedral by new external doors and fire exits and so on.’