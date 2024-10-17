Her Royal Highness Princess Anne has left Peel after conducting her first visit to the Isle of Man since 2021.
The Princess Royal attended a thanksgiving service at St German’s Cathedral in Peel this morning, followed by a tour of the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan early this afternoon.
After arriving at the new Jet Centre in Ronaldsway this morning, she was welcomed to the island by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who introduced her to several dignitaries.
Her Royal Highness then travelled to Peel Cathedral.
The Princess Royal is the patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, an initiative aimed at securing the long-term future of the historic building.
Around 350 invited guests are in attendance at a special thanksgiving service at the cathedral, during which Princess Anne will read a ‘Lesson’.
After departing Peel Cathedral, Princess Anne arrived at the House of Manannan in Peel at 1.15pm.
She was welcomed to the attraction by Sea Cadets lining the entrance and island school children who waved flags to greet her.
The Princess was then treated to an exclusive tour of the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan, which commemorates the island's maritime history and the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The exhibition delves into the many tragic events that have occurred in Manx waters, including those that inspired Manx resident Sir William Hillary to establish the RNLI, a national maritime lifesaving institution that has since become a critical part of the UK's coastal safety infrastructure.
Outside a musical group, ‘Mine’s a Shanty,’ performed a sea shanty while Her Royal Highness signed the visitors’ book.
As she left the site, the Princess was treated to a rousing rendition of Ellan Vannin by the Mariners Choir while nine-year-old Aalish Williams presented her with a posy. She also took time to chat to schoolchildren who were waving Manx flags outside the museum.
Princess Anne has now departed Peel and is on her way home from the island.
Follow updates, pictures and video from the Princess’ visit, see updates on our live blog below...