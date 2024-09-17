Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, is set to visit the Isle of Man next month.
During her visit, she will tour the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan and attend a thanksgiving service at St German’s Cathedral in Peel.
The royal visit was confirmed on the Royal Family’s official website and is scheduled for Thursday, October 17.
While in the island, Princess Anne will engage with aspects of the Isle of Man’s rich maritime heritage.
The ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan which commemorates the island's maritime history and the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The exhibition delves into the many tragic events that have occurred in Manx waters, including those that inspired Manx resident Sir William Hillary to establish the RNLI, a national maritime lifesaving institution that has since become a critical part of the UK's coastal safety infrastructure.
In addition to her visit to the House of Manannan, Princess Anne will also attend a service at St German’s Cathedral.
The Princess Royal is the patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, an initiative aimed at securing the long-term future of the historic building.
The 140-year-old cathedral has recently undergone an extensive nine-month, £2 million refurbishment.
This renovation was not just a matter of basic structural and electrical maintenance but also part of a broader vision to enhance the cathedral's accessibility, sustainability, and community role.
The Princess Royal's visit to the Isle of Man coincides with two further engagements in London later that day.
Princess Anne will attend a dinner for the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) to mark its 250th anniversary.
She will also attend the Annual Evensong and Reception in Savoy Chapel.