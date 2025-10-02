Ramsey mixed martial arts fighter Alanna Pritchard clinched her second world title at the IMMAF World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday.
Having picked up her maiden title at last year’s event in Uzbekistan, the 22-year-old successfully defended the belt in the Georgian capital this week.
The tournament is the premier event in amateur mixed martial arts, attracting competitors from more than 50 countries and a global audience of more than 5.3 million viewers.
Competing in the senior women’s super welterweight division, Pritchard went up against Mariam Topuria of the host nation in the final, a leading Muay Thai fighter and a relative of reigning UFC Lightweight champion llia Topuria.
In front of a very large and hostile home crowd, the Manxwoman kept her cool and dominated the fight from start to finish, winning by TKO in the last minute of the third round.
- More in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.