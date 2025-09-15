Ramsey mixed martial arts fighter Alanna Pritchard is gearing up to represent the Isle of Man on the global stage as she competes at the IMMAF World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia later this month.
The tournament, which runs from September 27 to October 2, is the premier event in amateur mixed martial arts, attracting competitors from more than 50 countries and a global audience of more than 5.3 million viewers.
Pritchard will be competing in the welterweight division, with all the action streamed live on IMMAF.tv
For the 22-year-old, the championships represent the next step in a journey that began back home in Ramsey with kickabouts and competitive sports at school.
‘I’ve always loved sports and competition,’ she explained. ‘I played everything growing up. I was part of the Ramsey Youth Centre team, then played for the Isle of Man girls’ side before being selected by both Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers for a season each.
‘I also played rugby, but eventually I wanted a change and to try something individual.’
That shift saw Pritchard move into combat sports, starting with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). Her talent was obvious from the outset and she went on to become a multiple British and European champion. Yet even from the beginning, BJJ was only part of a bigger plan.
‘I always started BJJ with the intention of getting into MMA and ultimately reaching the UFC. To achieve that, I knew I had to leave the island so I moved to Liverpool for university – but really it was so I could train at Next Generation MMA.
‘I’ve been there for more than three years now, working with top coaches like Paul Rimmer and training alongside UFC fighters such as Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Shem Rock. I love it.’
The experience of playing team sports earlier in her career has helped shape her approach to fighting.
‘Football and rugby gave me the physical fundamentals. But more than that, they taught me discipline – that if you want success, you have to train hard, train smart and learn from mistakes.
‘Competing regularly gives you instant feedback and that’s been invaluable in my development.’
Pritchard’s ambitions are crystal clear. In the short term, she wants to become a two-time IMMAF world champion and in the long term she is aiming for nothing less than to claim a UFC title and dominate her division.
‘My family and friends are always supportive, but I probably don’t push myself on social media as much as I could because training takes up so much of my time. But I do feel the support.
‘When I fought in Uzbekistan, Bar Logo in Ramsey streamed the fight live. Hearing that when I was thousands of miles away meant a lot.’
Now, with her next challenge looming, Pritchard is hoping her journey can inspire others in the island to give the sport a try: ‘My advice is simple – just go for it.’
Victory in Georgia later this month would not only strengthen her claim as one of amateur MMA’s top fighters but also move her a step closer to realising her ultimate dream of becoming a UFC champion.
For anyone who wishes to follow her progress, check out Alanna’s profile on Instagram at @alanna.pritchardmma