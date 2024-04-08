Work to expand the only private jet terminal at the Isle of Man airport has begun.
The plans will also see the Jet Centre facility at Ronaldsway, which was built in 2015, modernised to bring it in line with some of the leading facilities of its kind in the world.
As part of the expansion scheme, a dedicated team of experts will be brought to the island to create an aviation technology park at the site.
The move will double the current Jet Centre hangar space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet, creating up to 20 jobs in the process.
The plans are being steered by Megacorp Aviation Ltd, which also owns business aircraft for charter, which has bases at Douglas and London’s Biggin Hill Airport.
Harry Ackerman, CEO of Megacorp Aviation said: ‘The Isle of Man has long been underserved for private aviation.
‘We are confident that the investment we are making into the Private Jet Centre and other aviation facilities at the airport will stimulate further economic growth for the Island and attract more traffic, as well as supporting aircraft coming on to the highly popular Isle of Man Aircraft Registry.’
As part of the work, a new ‘flagship’ private jet terminal will be created at the site including new offices, an enhanced business centre and a 10-bedroom boutique hotel for passengers and crew.
Passengers using the facility will also have access to a dedicated concierge service once the scheme is complete.
The enhanced Private Jet Centre will include a host of sustainable features, including a proprietary carbon calculator which will give aircraft staff the ability to calculate and offset carbon emissions, access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and recycled apparel for all employees and crew.
According to project bosses, aviation traffic in The Isle of Man is expected to increase exponentially in the next two years.
Megacorp Aviation say the island is regularly used by the film industry which relies upon on-demand aviation and the private jet terminal is ‘ideally positioned’ to provide rapid access to key destinations and events.
Captain Colett, Chairman of the Private Jet Company, which originally built the facility, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the Island’s general aviation community, alongside Megacorp, to ensure a best-in-class service is always rendered to our customers.’
Hannah Lo Bah, Commercial Manager of Ronaldsway Airport said: ‘We are thrilled by the potential advancements within the private aviation sector at Ronaldsway Airport and are eagerly anticipating its growth.’