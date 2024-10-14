A 32-year-old who threatened a woman in the street has been put on probation for a year.
Katie Francis O’Brien told the complainant, ‘I’ll smash your face in’, as alarmed witnesses in Strand Street looked on.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also revoked a previous 18-month probation order and replaced it with the new one.
We previously reported that the latest offence was committed when O’Brien was seen shouting at a woman in the main street in Douglas, outside Boots on September 18, at 10am.
The woman said that she knew who O’Brien was, but was not friends with her.
O’Brien was said to have told the woman: ‘Get down the lane. I’ll smash your face in. Who are you calling scruffy?’
She was described by a witness as loud and aggressive, and police were called.
O’Brien, who lives at Drury Terrace, was arrested and said: ‘Why isn’t she getting arrested?’
During a police interview, she admitted the offence, and accepted that her behaviour would have caused alarm to the public, but said that she felt she had been provoked by the complainant.
O’Brien claimed that the woman had called her a ‘tramp’, but admitted she had ‘lost her head’.
In court, she pleaded guilty to an offence of threatening behaviour.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers referred to a report from probation, which he said detailed personal mitigation which he would not go into an open court.
The report said that O’Brien had been making progress and would benefit from further supervision.
The Deputy High Bailiff also ordered £125 prosecution costs to be paid at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.