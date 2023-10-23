A woman who was fighting in a busy Strand Street in Douglas in front of shoppers has been put on probation.
Katie Francis O’Brien traded punches with another woman outside The Works at 10.30am as members of the public called the police.
The 31-year-old then kicked a police officer while she was being arrested.
She pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault with intent to resist arrest and was put on probation for 18 months by High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
We previously reported that police were called to the area outside The Works in Strand Street on the morning of August 9.
They had received ‘999’ calls from several members of the public reporting that two women were fighting in the street, pushing and shoving each other, and exchanging blows.
Officers arrived and both women were arrested.
The other woman produced some hair which she said was hers and that it had been pulled out by O’Brien.
O’Brien was irate and had to be handcuffed by police as she swore at officers.
The court heard that around 20 to 30 members of the public, including children, had seen the incident unfolding.
As O’Brien was taken to a police van she kicked an officer on the shin and continued to swear and shout.
Later, at police headquarters, she was interviewed and admitted being in the fight, and kicking the police officer, saying she had been frustrated.
O’Brien was already subject to a community service order, imposed in 2021 for drug offences, but has only completed 18 hours of a 120 hour order, which probation services said was due to her mental health issues.
A probation report assessed her as medium risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of probation.
The advocate said that the incident in Strand Street had started after a personal comment made by the other woman, which O’Brien had reacted to.
Mr Rodgers said that O’Brien had mental health issues and also intended to see the drug and alcohol team.
‘She doesn’t have a great deal of support,’ said the advocate.
‘When she gets in trouble it has been when she has got involved with negative peer groups.
‘Going to prison would be highly detrimental to her.’
Mr Rodgers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and admissions in a police interview.
High Bailiff Ms Braidwood revoked the previous community service order and replaced it with the new probation order.
The High Bailiff said that the probation order would assist O’Brien by a multi-agency approach, with input from mental health services.
The other woman involved was dealt with separately during a previous court appearance.