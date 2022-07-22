Probation service can’t house offenders
The probation service is asking offenders find alternative accommodation to Tromode House, which is designed to house those on probation or on bail.
Tromode House, a government-owned property, operates a structured regime and offers ‘safe, secure and support accommodation’ for offenders on bail awaiting sentence with no alternative accommodation options.
Run by the prison and probation service, the hostel is also used as accommodation for offenders released from prison to help their resettlement back into the community, so they can contribute to society.
There are 10 beds in total.
The government said: ‘It is rare that the facility would not be able to accommodate a person, but there is currently considerable pressure on low-cost, privately-rented single accommodation on the island which places additional strain on Tromode House.
‘We are unable to comment on the content of probation reports for specific individuals, but can confirm that there are currently no beds available at Tromode House.
‘If there are no vacancies at Tromode House then the Prison and Probation service would work with offenders to find appropriate alternative accommodation with friends, family or local charities.’
The probation service also prioritises places for the ‘most vulnerable or risky’ offenders.
It shares the building with the probation community supervision team, where trained probation officers are available on site to support offenders in changing their lives and behaviours and moving away from crime.
The situation was highlighted in a recent court appearance in which a homeless woman threw a brick through the window of a police van has been put on probation for 12 months.
But the High Bailiff was told there was a waiting list at Tromode House.
