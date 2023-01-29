The Isle of Man's 999 call system had a technical fault this morning.
The police say engineers have been working hard and have resolved the remaining problems they were encountering.
A spokesman said: 'If you had any issues getting in touch then we apologise for this and ask you to contact 631212 if you still need any assistance. All 999 services are fully operational.'
Engineers from the government's communications division, along with Manx Telecom and Sure followed their procedures for such an event and re-established the 999 capability.
They are working to establish how the fault occurred.