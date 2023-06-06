Proceeds from the sale of the latest book in the Manx Bedtime Stories series raised £1,000 for a charity.
Blue, written by retired St Ninian’s High School deputy head Rob Cowley, with illustrations by 14-year-old pupil Graiagh Smith, follows the journey of a forgotten and replaced old Manx fire engine, Walter, when an incident reveals the importance of learning from your elders and the wisdom they can impart.
The money has been donated to the Age Concern (IoM) hardship fund, which is seeing increased demand due to the pressures of the current food and fuel situation.
It’s hoped further sales can increase that amount for the cause.
•We print cheque presentations for free.
Who raised the money?
How did they raise the money?
Why did they raise the money?
For whom did they raise the money?
Include captions naming everyone on the photo.
And please include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we have any queries.