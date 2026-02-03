Douglas City Council has issued an urgent warning to vehicle owners as strong waves continue to crash over Douglas Promenade.
The amber weather warning remains in place until 2.30pm, with footage and images showing waves battering the promenade.
Cars parked at Bottleneck Car Park appear to be at risk, prompting the council to urge owners to move their vehicles where possible.
In a statement, Douglas City Council said: ‘We've had reports that strong waves have shifted kerbstones and parts of the surrounding pavement, putting parked vehicles at risk of damage. This is being investigated.
‘If your car is parked there, please remove it as soon as it's safe to do so.
‘The car park may need to close, and we urge everyone to avoid unnecessary risks – only go to your vehicle if you can do so safely.’
The severe weather has also affected Ramsey, with Mooragh Promenade and Queen’s Promenade closed due to significant coastal overtopping.
The roads will remain shut until conditions improve.
Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution near exposed coastlines.