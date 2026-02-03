The warning is in place from 5pm today (Tuesday) until 7am tomorrow (Wednesday), with adverse conditions expected across the island’s higher ground.
According to the Met Office, precipitation later today will initially fall as snow on hills, between 700 and 1,200 feet, before gradually turning to rain overnight.
Accumulations are expected to be slight.
Forecasters say strong easterly winds combining with a quite big tide will result in significant overtopping of waves at a few locations around the island.
Debris will be brought ashore and the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed sandbags are being deployed to coastal areas.
There’s also a yellow warning for tidal flooding in Ramsey, with forecaster Colin Gartshore saying high tide today may cause a little minor flooding at a few low-lying properties for a short time (around Riverside Industrial Estate and Gardener's Lane).