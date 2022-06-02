Proper Manx burgers for our visitors

A delicious burger, as Manx as it comes

With a relentless stream of motorbikes going through Kirk Michael each day, and a campsite at either end of the village, there are plenty of hungry mouths to feed in the west of the island just now.

Luckily our local Manx producers, growers and suppliers are right on top of this one.

Lee Mayers Traditional Butchers in Kirk Michael village has a counter loaded with pork and lamb chops, plain and marinaded, aged rump steak on special offer, ribeye, beef skewers, and these amazing quarter pounder burgers.

Add in some Isle of Man Creamery cheddar melted on top, some organic salad from nearby Staarvey Farm and, the finishing touch, a brand new Chilli Ketchup, made by Ruth and Stuart Meade just up the road at Red Mie Farm from their own, homegrown chillis.