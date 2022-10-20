Five apartments that you could live in for less than £900 a month - with gorgeous views and period features
The Isle of Man is home to a rich tapestry of beautiful and historic buildings with incredible views - but have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in one?
On the market to rent right now is a selection of apartments with gorgeous views and long histories - for a lower price than you might think.
We’ve rounded up some of the best of the bunch below, all costing £900 per month or less.
Bay View Apartments, Port Erin - £900 pcm
As the name suggests, this flat benefits from clear views of the nearby bay, and is just 30 metres from the beach. The large end-terraced building has a classical appearance with an arched entryway and bay windows. Inside, the apartment contains an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge area, one double bedroom and a bathroom. The property comes part-furnished and as well as being close to the beach, is near local shops and a park.
Royal Avenue West, Onchan - £800 pcm
This Onchan apartment dates back to Victorian times, and boasts original Victorian flooring, a feature fireplace with a marble hearth, and decorative cornicing. The apartment has sea and glen views from its bay window. It is made up of a lounge, a breakfast room/kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom, and has access to a communal lawned garden.
Ealing Court, Douglas - £797 pcm
This Victorian building sits in a peaceful corner of Douglas, within easy walking distance of the town, beach and business district. The apartment has sea and coastal views, and benefits from an electric fire in the lounge. It is made up of a large lounge and kitchen area, with hardwood flooring and a bay window, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, one featuring built in triple wardrobes and cupboards.
Empress Drive, Douglas - £875 pcm
This first floor apartment on Empress Drive sits in an attractive and distinctive building within walking distance to the town centre. The apartment is a ‘duplex’ and features a large bay window. Inside, there is an open-plan lounge and kitchen area, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, a second bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a WC.
The Promenade, Port St Mary - £875 pcm
Situated on Port St Mary’s Promenade, this apartment benefits from panoramic coastal and sea views. The first floor apartment is made up of a large lounge, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The building is easily spotted, with its pale pink facade contrasting the yellow homes to either side.
