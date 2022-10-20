Take a look inside the mansion called “undoubtedly the best” house for sale on the Island
Take a look inside this massive Manx house that boasts a library, a games room and its own tennis court.
Ballarioghyn, in Santon, is a Georgian-style mansion and an accompanying guest cottage set in 19 acres of grounds, built in 1982 to mimic the grandeur of the 1700s.
With distant sea views, the property has easy access to Douglas and the airport but feels secluded, offering a sense of privacy.
In true Georgian fashion, the mansion boasts multiple reception rooms - a drawing room, a dining room, a breakfast room and a lounge.
In the lounge, mock period features include ornate ceiling cornices, sash windows and a marble fireplace with a matching marble hearth.
The drawing room matches this design, with added French doors leading out to the terrace and garden, while the dining room and breakfast room complement the two main receptions.
Elsewhere on the ground floor, the kitchen has a beamed ceiling with a Victorian-style mosaic floor and a Manx-stone chimney breast.
The two main remaining rooms on the ground floor are a library and a study, with the study featuring doors leading out to the gardens.
Upstairs are five bedrooms, the master of which connects to a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, with two further bedrooms on this level.
The guest cottage contains two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge/dining area and a bathroom.
Outside, the grounds extend to approximately 19 acres, including a parkland garden with a water feature, striped lawns, a pergola and the tennis courts, as well as paddocks.
Within the grounds is an indoor equestrian area, stables, a games wing and a garage building that features a gym.
The property, which is jointly marketed by estate agents Knight Frank and Chrystals, is listed for £8,000,000.
James Crawford of Knight Frank commented: “Ballarioghyn is undoubtedly the best house for sale on the Isle of Man at the present time and enjoys easy access to Douglas, the airport and the major schools.
“The Isle of Man has consistently attracted buyers from around the world over the years and, for buyers of all nationalities, Ballarrioghyn represents a terrific opportunity to acquire a beautifully situated family home.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.