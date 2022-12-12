Looking for a new home for the New Year?
On the market right now is a selection of apartments on the Isle of Man that cost £115,000 or less.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest apartments for sale below.
Lyndley Court, Douglas - £99,950
This first floor flat on Lyndley Court is situated in a central location of Douglas, in walking distance of the town centre.
Inside the apartment, there is a lounge/dining room, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a double bedroom and a shower room.
The property, which has modern fixtures and fittings throughout, is described as a “perfect” property for a first time buyer or investor.
Hawarden Avenue, Douglas - £110,000
Also a short walk from Douglas town centre is this second floor apartment suitable for a single person or a couple.
The accommodation is made up of a “bright and airy” reception room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal courtyard area and a private storage shed.
Cherry Orchard, Port Erin - £115,000
This ground floor apartment in Port Erin is walking distance from the beach and other amenities.
The apartment has its own private entrance and includes an open plan kitchen/lounge and a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.
As well as the accommodation, outdoors there is a communal paved courtyard and a general communal parking area.
Kings Court, Ramsey - £115,000
This first floor Ramsey apartment is set on the sea front and is close to St Pauls Square and Parliament Street.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance hallway, a living and dining room with sliding doors to a glazed conservatory and balcony with distant sea views.
There is also a kitchen, a family bathroom and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.
Belmont Terrace, Douglas - £115,000
This third floor converted flat in Douglas is within walking distance to the town centre, shops, Quay and restaurants.
The property, which has a south facing position, is made up of an open plan living, dining and kitchen room with Velux roof lights, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
There is also a garage available by separate negotiation.