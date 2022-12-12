Looking for a new home for the New Year?

On the market right now is a selection of apartments on the Isle of Man that cost £115,000 or less.

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest apartments for sale below.

Lyndley Court, Douglas - £99,950

iom cheapest
The apartment is central to Douglas. (Garforth Gray )

This first floor flat on Lyndley Court is situated in a central location of Douglas, in walking distance of the town centre.

Inside the apartment, there is a lounge/dining room, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a double bedroom and a shower room.

The property, which has modern fixtures and fittings throughout, is described as a “perfect” property for a first time buyer or investor.

Hawarden Avenue, Douglas - £110,000

iom cheapest
The apartment is on the second floor of the building. (Chrystals )

Also a short walk from Douglas town centre is this second floor apartment suitable for a single person or a couple.

The accommodation is made up of a “bright and airy” reception room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom.

Outside, there is a communal courtyard area and a private storage shed.

Cherry Orchard, Port Erin - £115,000

cheapest iom
The apartment is in the centre of Port Erin. (Chrystals )

This ground floor apartment in Port Erin is walking distance from the beach and other amenities.

The apartment has its own private entrance and includes an open plan kitchen/lounge and a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

As well as the accommodation, outdoors there is a communal paved courtyard and a general communal parking area.

Kings Court, Ramsey - £115,000

cheapest iom
The apartment sits on the seafront. (Garforth Gray )

This first floor Ramsey apartment is set on the sea front and is close to St Pauls Square and Parliament Street.

The accommodation is made up of an entrance hallway, a living and dining room with sliding doors to a glazed conservatory and balcony with distant sea views.

There is also a kitchen, a family bathroom and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

Belmont Terrace, Douglas - £115,000

iom cheapest
The apartment is on the top floor and has roof lights. (Garforth Gray )

This third floor converted flat in Douglas is within walking distance to the town centre, shops, Quay and restaurants.

The property, which has a south facing position, is made up of an open plan living, dining and kitchen room with Velux roof lights, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

There is also a garage available by separate negotiation.