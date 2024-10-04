Proposals to reform the way the island’s health service is run will be debated in Tynwald this month.
They include the suggestion of appointing a member of Tynwald to shadow the board of Manx Care - but the proposals tabled by MHKs Chris Thomas have been branded ‘bizarre and entirely daft’ by the Health Minister.
Earlier this year, medics called for the radical reform of Manx Care, criticising its ‘top heavy’ management structure as ‘clearly not fit for purpose’ .
The executive committee of the Isle of Man Medical Society said the organisation should be medically-led and proposed that a Professional Executive Committee comprising clinicians be incorporated into the management structure.
It believes this will bring governance, professional expertise and strategic oversight.
Backbench MHK Chris Thomas (Douglas Central) has tabled a motion for debate on health service reform based on the Medical Society’s recommendations.
He is calling on the Council of Ministers to reform how healthcare professionals are engaged and wants to ensure all executive members of Manx Care are appointed in accordance with Public Services Commission guidelines.
Mr Thomas wants legislation amended or replaced to clarify the governance and division of responsibilities of the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care.
And he is also suggesting a member of Tynwald be nominated to shadow the Manx Care board.
His motion has been seconded by Garff MHK and Treasury member Andrew Smith who says Manx Care’s overspending is impacting on every other government department.
But Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper dismissed the proposals as ‘bizarre’.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he posted: ‘Do these politicians not stop and think before they act?
‘Bizarre proposals that are entirely impractical even if they weren’t entirely daft in the first place.’
Manx Care was set up by the government in April 2021 as an arm’s-length body to take over the day-to-day running of health and social care services.
The Medical Society, which incorporates the Isle of Man branch of the British Medical Association, believes a Professional Executive Committee will serve as the bridge between clinicians and operational management.
It suggests it could include physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, from the hospital, community and mental health services.
A board of directors to oversee governance and strategic direction should be chaired by an MHK and have a Manx resident majority, the Medical Society proposes.
In its proposal, the Society concludes: ‘The integration of a PEC within Manx Care’s management structure represents a progressive step towards enhancing the quality and governance of healthcare services.
‘The proposal sets the foundation for a robust and dynamic leadership team.’
But it acknowledges there could be potential drawbacks. These include complexity in decision-making, cost implications, risk of bureaucracy, resistance to change, regulatory overload, and professional interests.