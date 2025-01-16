The Cabinet Office has considered recommendations made into the Draft Area Plan for the North and West and has published a series of proposed modifications.
Views on proposed amendments are sought from anyone with an interest in the Draft Plan.
Details of the proposed modifications are available to view online at pabc.gov.im/nwmodifications, and views can be registered online at consult.gov.im.
The deadline to submit views is 5pm on Thursday, March 27.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government said: ‘Representations and objections will be considered by the Cabinet Office before determining any further changes and adopting the Plan.
‘The Area Plan will only come into operation if it is approved by Tynwald.’