The Cabinet Office is preparing to publish modifications to the Draft Area Plan for the North and West.
A public inquiry into the Area Plan was held over two weeks in July at Ramsey Masonic Hall and Queen Elizabeth II High School.
The Cabinet Office has been considering the detailed report from the independent inspector, which was published in November.
Early in the new year the Cabinet Office will announce when and where details of proposed modifications will be made available.
Anyone with an interest in the Draft Area Plan for the North and West will have the opportunity to make representations and objections on the proposed modifications during a 10-week public consultation.
The Area Plan for the North and West may only come into operation after being adopted by Cabinet Office, and if subsequently approved by Tynwald.
Some 58 major changes to the draft plan were proposed by the Cabinet Office ahead of the public inquiry and 29 more after the inquiry.
The inspector’s report includes an appendix which lists the recommended major changes.
One of the biggest controversies surrounding the Area Plan inquiry involved the last minute addition of proposals to extend the runway at Jurby Airfield as a possible replacement for Ronaldsway at some point in the future.
Neighbours feared their homes could be demolished and the planning inspector acknowledged in his report that the issue had caused ‘strong adverse reaction from the community’, who had been unaware of any such proposal.
The Department of Infrastructure’s airport division decided to remove this from the Area Plan and deal with it by way of a masterplan for Ronaldsway which would recognise the strategic importance of Jurby airfield as a potential airport contingency. This is one of the recommended major changes to the plan.