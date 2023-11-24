IPV Flexgen, a renewable energy consultancy, is evaluating the potential for a renewable energy generation hub that could produce up to 25% of the electricity required by the Isle of Man.
The project would incorporate a mix of renewable energy technologies to provide greater levels of daily power availability and grid stability.
Technologies under consideration include anaerobic digestion, ground-mounted solar photovoltaics, onshore wind technology and battery storage.
The consultancy says that the Anaerobic Digestion plant and the Solar PV will be the cornerstones of the project, providing greater energy sovereignty and local economic growth.
A spokesperson for the consultancy said: 'IPV Flexgen has carried out a series of planning evaluations and believes that Andreas Airfield is an ideal site for both energy and commercial development, and we want to open a dialogue with the local community to see if our ideas are something that the community might welcome.
'To begin this conversation by outlining more about our ideas and how they work we wish to invite you to a meeting at Andreas Community Hall on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, commencing at 7.30 p.m.
'If you are unavailable to meet in person but would like the opportunity to talk to the project team about the proposal, please get in touch so that we can arrange a convenient time to have a phone or video call with you.'