If you are planning to stand for the House of Keys election in September, make sure you are registered to vote.
The deadline for nominees to register as electors or to update their personal details is Monday, July 27.
Electoral nomination papers, evidence of identification and declaration of relevant interests should be submitted to the deputy returning officer for the relevant constituency between August 19 and 1pm on nomination day on August 26.
There is information and guidance for candidates on the government’s elections website at https://elections.gov.im/house-of-keys-general-election-2026/
Nominees can also find out about the responsibilities of political parties and why they need to register.
Candidates or prospective candidates should be aware it is an offence to accept the support or endorsement of a political party that is not registered.