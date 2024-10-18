A £15,000 grant has been made from one Isle of Man charity to another in an attempt to address the growing demand for youth counselling.
The Manx Lottery Trust has provided the grant to ‘Relate IoM’, which looks to support young individuals who may be struggling with personal challenges or family issues.
The grant will go towards the ongoing costs of providing free and professional counselling to young people aged 10 to 25, a service which has seen an increase in demand recently.
The ‘Young people’s counselling service’ offers flexible appointment options, including face-to-face sessions as well as telephone and Zoom meetings to accommodate different preferences.
A spokesperson from Relate IoM said: ‘Many young people experiencing confusion, anger, or distress often have nowhere to turn and feel isolated.
‘This service provides them with a confidential space to explore their feelings, gain clarity, and develop coping mechanisms to navigate their situations.’
Kerry Bell, director of Relate IoM, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust for its generous support.
‘This funding is crucial for sustaining our young people’s counselling service, which plays a significant role in the lives of many young people in the Isle of Man.
‘The ability to offer this service free of charge ensures that no young person is turned away because of financial constraints. This support enables us to continue providing this essential service and to make a real difference in our community.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We are pleased to support Relate IoM and its invaluable work with young people.
‘This grant underscores our commitment to enhancing mental health services and providing crucial support to those who need it most.
‘Relate’s young people’s counselling service is an excellent example of how targeted support can make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and the wider community.’