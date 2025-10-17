The health department is seeking extra funding of up to £2.5m to cover the forecast additional cost of the non-urgent patient air transfer service.
Manx Care had highlighted concerns that the increased cost of patient transfer service following a competitive tender exercise is not currently funded.
In a Tynwald written answer, Health Minister Claire Christian said a funding bid has been submitted to Treasury seeking funding of up to £2.5m to cover the forecast additional cost for the current financial year.
She said the decision is expected imminently.
The Minister said this has been sought initially as a one-off and the recurring cost will be addressed as part of future budget cycles or through a longer-term approach to securing strategic air routes.