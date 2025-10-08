In a written response to a Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper, Health Minister Claire Christian said staffing levels at the unit had improved but not enough to restore a seven-day service.
She said: ‘The Manx Care Executive Leadership Team approved a temporary reduction in service provision during weekends at Ramsey Minor Injuries Unit from July 6, 2024, in response to critical staffing challenges.
‘The reduction in Ramsey MIU provision was decided as attendances at weekends were observed to be significantly lower than during weekdays and the X-ray facility at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital was not staffed during Saturdays and Sundays (except during TT and MGP), meaning anyone with a potential fracture would need to travel to Noble’s Hospital for imaging.’
Ms Christian said workforce levels had ‘modestly improved’ but not enough to allow for full weekend cover. She confirmed that no formal patient complaints had been received about the closure.
She added that ambulance staffing also remained below the level required to support the reopening of the unit at weekends.
‘The present workforce position across the Ambulatory Urgent Care Service remains below establishment,’ Ms Christian said. ‘In order to minimise the requirement for agency staff to cover the gap, which would result in additional cost to Manx Care and place additional pressure on existing staff, the current decision is to keep the Ramsey MIU closed at weekends until further notice.’
A long-term decision on the future opening hours of the MIU will be considered as part of Manx Care’s Urgent and Emergency Integrated Care Programme. Ms Christian said a final decision on weekend provision is expected by January 31, 2026.
When the weekend closure was first announced in July 2024, it was described as a temporary three-month measure to address staffing shortages. The measure has since been extended several times.
Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness said the continued closure had caused frustration in the north of the island.
In a statement issued online, he said: ‘It is disappointing to see this pattern continue. Ramsey Cottage Hospital is an important facility for the north of the island, and many people are beginning to struggle to trust assurances that it remains supported when the actions taking place suggest otherwise.
‘I am concerned that the current 18-month-long “temporary” weekend closure could become absolutely permanent, and that this may be the thin end of the wedge leading to further reductions in the operating hours and days of the MIU.’
Mr McGuinness added that the hospital had experienced a gradual reduction in services in recent years, and that residents were worried about the long-term future of local healthcare provision.
He said: ‘The Minister stated in June 2024 that the hospital’s long-term future would be reviewed as part of the Urgent and Emergency Integrated Care Programme. This has been repeated again, but when will this be delivered?’