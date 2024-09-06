A man who admitted trying to smuggle criminal cash off the island hidden in a teddy bear has avoided an immediate jail term.
Christopher Paul Cowin was arrested after £3,200 was found concealed in the cuddy toy as he tried to post a parcel to the UK using a courier firm.
Cowin, 38, was handed a five-month jail term suspended for 12 months when he appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He had pleaded guilty at the summary court in June to a charge of attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
Prosecutor Kath Johnson told the higher court on Friday that the defendant had attended the FCX depot at Ronaldsway shortly before 3pm on June 11 this year.
He had gone to the counter and indicated that he wished to post a parcel to the UK and wanted it to be delivered as soon as possible.
The box was light, the same size as a small microwave, and wrapped in children’s wrapping paper.
Asked what was inside, he replied that it contained a teddy bear, books and toys.
Cowin said it needed next day, tracked delivery but was unable to give the telephone number of the recipient.
The suspicious FCX employee subsequently raised concerns with DHL who had come to pick up the parcel. As a result the package was x-rayed which revealed an orange rectangular mass in the middle.
The parcel was opened. Inside were two children’s books and a cuddly toy, the stitching of which appeared to be tampered with. Stuffed inside the teddy bear was a bag containing £3,200 in cash.
Police were called and the defendant was arrested at his home on Peel Road, Douglas.
When interviewed, he gave no comment replies.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said her client had been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.
Sentencing Cowin, Deemster Graeme Cook said this was a money laundering offence with an element of sophistication.
He suspended a five-month prison term for 12 months with a 12-month supervision order and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £125 at a rate of £10 a week.