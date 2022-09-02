Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the creation of a new fund to assists creative businesses.
The £50,000 Creative Industries Support Fund will seek to aid ‘creatives looking to develop revenue streams by creating new products, services or intellectual property.’
Benjamin Heath, an Arts Council member, said: ‘We are delighted to launch this funding for creative businesses and to support our valuable and innovative creative industries on the Isle of Man.’
Grants given through the fun will look to fund a ‘diverse portfolio’ of projects that are creative in nature and have a commercial focus throughout the island.
Businesses which wish to apply may claim 100% of eligible costs, up to a maximum of £5,000 each.
Applications, which are encouraged to feature video or visual presentations, can be made through the Arts Council website at www.iomarts.com.
The council is a sponsored body of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and currently chaired by Marlene Maska MLC.
For more information on the fund, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact the council via email at [email protected] or by ringing on 694598.
